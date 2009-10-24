Los Lonely Boys and Alejandro Escovedo

Music has always been a family affair for Henry, Jojo and Ringo Garza, the Tejano rockers better known as Los Lonely Boys. For the trio from San Angelo, Texas, it’s always been as much a matter of familia as it has been of music. Guitarist Henry, bassist Jojo and drummer Ringo inherited their love of rough rhythm and blues from their father, Ringo Garza Sr., who with his own brothers formed The Falcones, which played Spanish conjunto music throughout south Texas in the 1970s and ’80s. Conjunto combines Mexican street music with Caribbean or Cuban influences, but Los Lonely Boys added a mix of Anglo influences including Willie Nelson, The Beatles and Stevie Ray Vaughn to develop its own unique sound. Tonight Los Lonely Boys split a bill with roots-rocker Alejandro Escovedo.