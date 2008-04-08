After the success of the seemingly ubiquitous radio hit “Heaven” from their self-titled 2004 album, Henry, JoJo and Ringo Garza, better known as Los Lonely Boys, have settled into a groove, blending their heavy rock, soul and Tex-Mex influences into a radio-ready mix that fits squarely into most adult-contemporary radio playlists. Tonight, Los Lonely Boys stop at the Potawatomi Bingo Casino for an 8 p.m. performance in support of their 2006 record, Sacred, and the DVDCottonfields and Crossroads, a documentary that details the band’s cultural background and follows them from their modest origins to the recent success as the kings of AOR.