Los Straitjackets Rock 'n' Burlesque Spectacular

The post- Pulp Fiction surf-rock revival spawned plenty of instrumental surf bands, but Nashville's Los Straitjackets didn't have any difficulty distinguishing themselves—it's easy to stand out when you perform in Lucha Libre-style wrestling masks. Still masked after all these years, on recent tours the band has doubled down on the kitsch, sharing the stage with the New York dance act The World Famous Pontani Sisters, who will make up the burlesque portion of tonight's “Rock 'n' Burlesque Spectacular.”