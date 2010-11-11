Lotus w/ Mux Mool and Direwolf

At its worst, so-called “jam-tronica,” the subset of improvisational music spun around electronic and dance sounds, can be every bit as meandering as the most indulgent guitar-based jam music, but Philadelphia’s Lotus has increasingly fine-tuned the genre. The group’s 2008 debut, Hammerstrike , released through the String Cheese Incident’s SCI Fidelity label, has grooves to spare, and though the group stretches out these funky, cowbell-laden jams longer than a more conventional dance-rock band might, they never draw them out to the point of boredom.