Loudon Wainwright and Richard Thompson

Singer-songwriters Loudon Wainwright III and Richard Thompson saw the zenith during the singer-songwriter boom of the 1970s, but remarkably, unlike many of their peers, they remained active and vital for the decades to come, never succumbing to guy-with-guitar clichés or becoming stagnant. Sharing a similar approach to songwriting and impressive guitar chops, the pair has recorded together in the past, with Thompson guesting on a few of Wainwright’s albums, and now, for the first time, they are touring together. Expect a convivial atmosphere as the old friends share the stage at the Pabst, since beyond being accomplished artists with vast back catalogs to draw on, they also share a sense of humor.