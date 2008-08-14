Though Minneapolis’ Love In October, who play a 10 p.m. show tonight at Points East Pub, prefer to shroud their album covers and Web site in the vintage aesthetics of the early 20th century, their take on bittersweet, Saturday afternoon alt-rock is distinctly modern. In January, the relative newcomers caught critics’ ears with their debut album, Pontus, The Devil and Me, a pleasing mix of straight pop with occasional dark motifs, like the thundering piano of their third single, “Petrula the Destroyer.”