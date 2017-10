With its thinly concealed racism and homophobia, the old rockist axiom “Disco Sucks” crept into the American popular consciousness through repetition, coloring disco music as bland and superficial, despite the genre’s rich roots in funk. Thankfully, as modern dance music has grown more fertile, disco is enjoying a reappraisal. Enter local DJs Andy Noble and Frank Straka, whose “Love Sounds” night promises a mix of classic disco, soul and boogie (as well as $1 PBRs until midnight).