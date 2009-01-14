Through February, the Charles Allis Art Museum pays homage to one of the most enduring genres of film: love stories. The first flick in the series, which screens tonight at 7:30 p.m., is Love Me Tonight, the groundbreaking Jeanette MacDonald/Maurice Chevalier musical about a tailor smitten with a princess. The Rogers and Hart score includes some of their most beloved songs, like “Isn’t It Romantic” and “Lover.” The film’s real innovation, though, is its staging and editing, which allowed songs to be sung by different characters in different locales, a tactic that is now commonplace but was almost completely unheard of at the time.