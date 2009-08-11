Love w/ Jerry Miller

The California ’66 Revue tour hoped to reunite three icons of 1960s rock, but got off to a rough start when headliners The Electric Prunes abruptly pulled out. The tour will continue without them, though, with Love (or what’s left of Love) headlining, supported by Moby Grape’s Jerry Miller. Love’s songwriter and frontman Arthur Lee died in 2006, after the deaths of founding members Ken Forssi and Bryan MacLean, but lead guitarist Johnny Echols has kept the band’s name alive, touring with Lee’s old backing band, Baby Lemonade. Jerry Miller, meanwhile, was one of Moby Grape’s three guitarists, but his career has also included Forrest Gump-like brushes with Bobby Fuller, Jimi Hendrix, B.B. King, The Doors and Eric Clapton, who once called Miller the world’s greatest guitarist.