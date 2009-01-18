Translated into 13 languages and performed all over the world since its off-Broadway debut in 1996, the Joe DiPietro/Jimmy Roberts comedy I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change is a highly successful smattering of comic scenes held together by the overarching themes of love and romance. The Sunset Playhouse’s production of this hit, which continues today with 2 and 7 p.m. performances, stars Cindy Zauner, Kyle Breitzman, Sarah Laak Hughes and Bill Rolon, an ensemble of four that appears in the roles of 67 different characters over the course of 20 scenes.