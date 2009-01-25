Translated into 13 languages and performed all over the world since its off-Broadway debut in 1996, the Joe DiPietro/Jimmy Roberts comedy I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change is a highly successful smattering of comic scenes held together by the overarching themes of love and romance. The Sunset Playhouse’s production of this hit, which continues tonight with 2 and p.m. performances, stars Cindy Zauner, Kyle Breitzman, Sarah Laak Hughes and Bill Rolon, an ensemble of four that appears in the roles of 67 different characters over the course of 20 scenes.