Loyal Order of Water Buffalo w/ The Carolinas @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

Loyal Order of Water Buffalo is not, as its name suggests, a group of diners fiercely dedicated to a popular Third Ward restaurant on the corner of Water and Buffalo streetsin fact, the group predates that establishment by more than two decades. Loyal Order of Water Buffalo is one of Milwaukee’s longest-running alt-country and roots-rock bands, with deep ties to the local scene that date back to primary singer/songwriter John Bitenc’s inclusion in an early lineup of The Spanic Boys. Tonight, the group splits a bill with another veteran Milwaukee alt-country act that now limits its shows to just once in a blue moon, The Carolinas.