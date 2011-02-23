Lucinda Williams w/ Dylan LeBlanc

Over the quarter-century-plus since her breakthrough album, 1980’s Happy Woman Blues , Lucinda Williams has built one of the strongest discographies in the modern country/folk canon. As her voice shows signs of wear and tear, taking on a roughness usually reserved for her male counterparts, Williams’ work has become rawer and more in line with contemporary roots-rock. Her 2007 disc, West , was a meditation on a tumultuous relationship, filled with tension and violence, but her 2008 follow-up Little Honey is a lighter celebration of rock ’n’ roll, featuring carefree collaborations with Elvis Costello, Matthew Sweet and Susanna Hoffs. Tonight Williams plays a rare solo acoustic show in advance of her upcoming album, Blessed .