Though there’s been no official breakup announcement, the tellingly titled 2009 album Closing Arguments appears to be the final release from Chicago’s on-again, off-again Lucky Boys Confusion. After being dropped from Elektra in 2004 and announcing a brief hiatus in 2006, the pop-punksters have consistently played their annual “Songs From a Scene” Christmas concert series at The Metro every year in Chicago and have rallied for short tours, but have shown little interest in recording together again. After the album Closing Arguments was revealed to be a compilation of demos and rare songs, with only one new track, all but the biggest fans have given up hopes of seeing new material.