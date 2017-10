You Should Be So Lucky, the latest presentation from the Spiral Theatre Company, puts a modern, screwball twist on the classic rags-to-riches Cinderella story. A kind millionaire leaves half his fortune to Christopher, a young electrologist he crossed paths with, but Christopher finds himself finds himself under attack from the millionaire’s pitbull sister, who vies for the fortune she feels is rightfully hers. The production continues tonight with a 7:30 p.m. performance at Bucketworks.