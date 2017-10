You Should Be So Lucky, the latest presentation from the Spiral Theatre Company, puts a modern, screwball twist on the classic rags-to-riches Cinderella story. A kind millionaire leaves half his fortune to Christopher, a young man he crossed paths with, but Christopher finds himself finds himself under attack from the millionaire’s pit-bull sister, who vies for the fortune she feels is rightfully hers. The play opens tonight with a 7:30 p.m. production.