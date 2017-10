Ludo earned countless comparisons to Weezer with their 2004 self-titled debut, and with good reason: The album sounded like the record longtime Weezer fans wished Weezer still made; a smart, catchy power-pop record with ample Moog synthesizers. On their newest, album, You’re Awful, I Love You, the band aims for a more contemporary sound, creating a flashy modern rock album with traces of emo-pop and Killers-styled neo-New Wave. The band plays an 8 p.m. show tonight at the Rave.