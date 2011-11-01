Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

Can you guess which famous musician California rocker Lukas Nelson is related to? Hint: He's a long-haired country legend with a fondness for a harvestable recreational drug (and prominent ties to Farm Aid, which would probably explain why Lukas Nelson and his band folk-rock band Promise of the Real have played that festival). At the elder Nelson's request, Lukas took up guitar at a young age, and now fronts this group, which late last year released its eponymous debut album. Appearances on “The Late Show” and “The Tonight Show” have furthered their profile.