Luna Mortis w/ Epicurean, Thurstor and Undisidid

Comparisons between Luna Mortis singer Mary Zimmer and Evanescence’s Amy Lee are inevitable, given that both women are stoic brunettes with soaring voices who front gothy hard-rock bands, but one listen to Luna Mortis’ latest album, The Absence , leaves little doubt as to which one could take the other in a fight. Zimmer’s got a death growl that would make most of her male counterparts jealous, and she’s picked up a reputation around Madison, Wis., for her full-body live performances. That buzz helped the group secure a spot on the prestigious metal label Century Media.