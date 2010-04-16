Lupe Fiasco w/ B.o.B.

Chicago rapper Lupe Fiasco introduced himself with the infectious skateboarding single “Kick, Push” in 2005, but instead of pigeonholing himself as the skateboarding rapper, he revealed himself to be more ambitious than anyone could have expected on his 2007 sophomore album, Lupe Fiasco’s The Cool . Written around a mythology nearly as dense as The Lord of the Rings trilogy, the record is packed with triumphant arrangements and oversized pop hooks that complement Lupe’s slippery, focused storytelling, and its pop sheen is offset by a dark undercurrent that is like little else in hip-hop. Lupe had intended to retire after his third album, but like all rap retirement plans, they’ve been scrapped. His next album, set for release later this year, will be titled Lasers . Opener B.o.B., an alternative rapper from Atlanta, this month will release his anticipated debut album, The Adventures of Bobby Ray , which features guest spots from Lupe Fiasco, Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo and Paramore’s Hayley Williams.