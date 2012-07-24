The title of Lyle Lovett's 2007 album, <i>It's Not Big It's Large</i>, once again made the case that Lovett has argued repeatedly since the late '80s: His orchestral Large Band may be big in that it has many members, but it is not a big band in the sense that it does not play big-band jazz. With his longtime band, the Disney-endorsing, Julia Roberts-divorcing troubadour continues to record traditional pop music that nods to mid-century country, folk and jazz. Lovett's 2009 album <i>Natural Forces</i> was a quieter, folkier set that included Vince Bell and Townes Van Zandt covers, but the band still brings plenty of flair and pizazz with them on the road.