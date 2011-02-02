Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt

Lyle Lovett knows that great songwriting can be a means to an end, one that reaches out and touches audiences. The long, tall Texan, who's won several Grammy Awards, has written plenty of great country tracks, becoming a crossover star at a time when the genre wasn’t producing many. Tonight he shares the stage with another seasoned songwriter, John Hiatt, whose songs have been covered by everyone from Willie Nelson to Iggy Pop, from Emmylou Harris to Bob Dylan. The show will be unscripted and collaborative, with the two tag-teaming the set list.