The Wisconsin State Fair kicks off its annual 11-day run of carnival rides, cream puffs, livestock and foods on a stick today. On the festival’s Potawatomi Bingo Casino Main Stage is headliner Lyle Lovett, who will play his usual mélange of country, folk, pop and jazz with his Large Band orchestra. Lovett is paired with an inspired opening act: the long-running country-swing outfit Asleep at the Wheel, which last year released a collaborative record with Willie Nelson, Willie and the Wheel .