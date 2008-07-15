The title of Lyle Lovett’s 2007 album, It’s Not Big It’s Large, once again makes the case that Lovett has argued repeatedly since the late-’80s: His orchestral Large Band may be big in that it has many members, but it is not a big band in the sense that it does not play big-band jazz. With his longtime band, the Disney-endorsing, Julia Roberts-divorcing troubadour continues to record traditional pop music that nods to mid-century country, folk and jazz. Tonight Lovett does the first of two shows at the Potawatomi Bingo Casino at 8 p.m.