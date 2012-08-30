Requests for “Free Bird” are now standard at any rock show, but there's only one touring act that's absolutely guaranteed to accommodate them: Lynyrd Skynyrd, the Confederate-flag-waving rock institution that continues to tour behind Southern pride anthems like “Sweet Home Alabama” despite countless lineup changes (including a tragic 1977 airplane crash that killed several members). The band continues to record occasionally, too, most recently releasing 2009's aggressively political <i>God & Guns</i>, which reached out to the Sean Hannity crowd with tracks like “That Ain't My America.” The subject matter is old hat, but the album's polished, contemporary Nashville production may surprise some of the group's classic-rock fan base. The band plays tonight in conjunction with the Milwaukee Rally.