M. Ward w/ The Watson Twins

Portland singer-songwriter M. Ward has spent the last decade building a name for himself with songs that draw from early, mid-century American artists like Leadbelly, Hank Williams and Buddy Holly, whose “Rave On!” he covers on his newest album, Hold Time . That record is his first since he further raised his profile with last year’s collaboration with singer-actress Zooey Deschanel, She & Him. Tonight Ward shares a bill with the Watson Twins, the sister-sister gospel duo that backed Jenny Lewis on her 2006 solo debut Rabbit Fur Coat . [To read the Shepherd Express interview with Ward, click here.]