Those who like their hardcore, thrash metal as offensive as possible need look no further than M.O.D. (also known as Method of Destruction), the long-running New York outift with a penchant for politically incorrect lyrics (we won’t bother reprinting any of them here; just be warned that they’re genuinely offensive). The group headlines an 8:30 p.m. show at Vnuk’s Lounge tonight, playing behind their latest release, Red, White and Screwed.