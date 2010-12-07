Mac Lethal w/ F. Stokes and The NightKrawlers

Like a lot of peers weaned on ’90s hip-hop, Missouri rapper Mac Lethal doesn’t much care for the direction commercial rap has headed over the last decade. On his Rhymesayers debut album, 2007’s 11:11 , Mac Lethal spits extended, insult-comedian tirades with an anti-commercialism, anti-establishment slant, and pop-rappers aren’t the only subject of his ire. He also calls out hipsters, religious extremists and Maynard James Keenan. “I used to like Tool,” he raps, “’til they made the same album they made the last time they made the same album/ Every time they make a damn album it’s the same album, really.”