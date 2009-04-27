Mac Lethal w/ Soulcrate

A curmudgeonly white rapper with a waning hairline and a sad, protruding belly, Mac Lethal riffs like an incensed insult comedian about the many things that piss him offChristians, vegans, scenesters, Ben Harperfilling the comically irate rapper void left when Eminem stopped being funny. On 11:11 , his debut record for the prestigious Rhymesayers label, Mac Lethal deems himself "a rapper who doesn't like rap," and though that isn't quite true, he voices the frustrations of everyone who loves hip-hop but loathes the corporate, ring-tone rap culture that eclipses it.