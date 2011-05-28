Mac Miller w/ Curren$y

Nineteen-year-old Pittsburgh rapper and Wiz Khalifa protégé Mac Miller has caused a stir online by delivering hip-hop exactly the way many die-hards prefer it, indebted to the breezy, golden-age spirit of acts like Big L and A Tribe Called Quest. After a run of buzzed-about mixtapes, the rapper released the On and On and Beyond EP this March. For all the hype surrounding Mac Miller, though, it's a safe bet that a good chunk of the audience for this show will be there for opener Curren$y, a weed-loving former Master P and Lil Wayne affiliate who broke from those mentors after years of shelved projects. Produced primarily by rap veteran Ski Beatz, his two Pilot Talk albums last year proved to be his breakthroughs. He followed them up with this year's Alchemist-produced Covert Coup , a free album released on 4/20. Curren$y will keep his prolific streak going in June with his Warner Bros. debut Weekend At Burnie's , his sixth album in just three years.