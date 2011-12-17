Mac Miller w/ Hot Chelle Rae and Kreayshawn

As is often the case, one of the year's biggest breakout rappers has also proved one of the most divisive. Nineteen-year-old Pittsburgh kid Mac Miller, a protégé of sorts to Wiz Khalifa, was able to translate his massive online following into real record sales this fall with his hit debut album, <i>Blue Slide Park</i>. That success was greeted by plenty of hair-pulling from rap's old guard, which remains leery of the white rapper, likening him to a hip-hop Justin Bieber (comparisons made easy by Miller's intense, young fan base). Unlike past frat-rappers, thoughcough, Asher RothMiller never plays his background off as a shtick; he just kicks agreeably mellow, good-natured rhymes about dreams and house parties. This KISS-FM-sponsored holiday show pairs Miller with one of the year's other big rap curiosities, Kreayshawn, a feisty white girl who has invited a good deal of controversy since scoring a novelty hit (“Gucci Gucci”). The pop-rock band Hot Chelle Rae, whose sugary “Tonight Tonight” was a staple of KISS stations this year, holds down the middle of the bill.