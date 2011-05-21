Maceo Parker is one of funk's pioneering saxophonists, most famous for his '60s work with James Brown, where he laid down wild, sweat-drenched solos on songs like “Papa's Got a Brand New Bag” and “Sex Machine.” After some scattered side albums with other members of James Brown's band and off-and-on collaborations with George Clinton and Bootsy Collins, Parker settled into a full-time solo career in the '90s, recording albums that touch on jazz and soul but are mostly rooted in his signature funk. His current shows are heavy on James Brown classics and often run over two hours long.