For centuries, families lived with chicken coops in their backyard for an easy source of eggs and poultry. In most modern American cities, the practice is illegal, but a dedicated class of chicken enthusiasts in Madison, Wis., continued to keep chickens hidden in their backyards until the city legalized the practice in 2004. With a whimsical tone, the documentary Mad City Chickens interviews some of these urban farmers, and makes a gentle case for allowing urban chicken coops in other cities.