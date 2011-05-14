Nearly 2,000 fourth- through sixth-graders from 39 local schools will compete in the fifth annual, citywide Danceworks Mad Hot Ballroom and Tap Competition at the Bradley Center. Following the opening ceremony at 9 a.m., the young dancers will perform in age and style categories featuring Latin, swing and funky tap, with a final round at 12:45 p.m. The ballroom competition featuring waltz, salsa and swing begins at 2:30 p.m., with the final round at 5:30. Guest performers will appear throughout the day. The event is free and open to the public.