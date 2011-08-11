New York-based thrash band Madball was born out of accidental experimentation: Roger Miret, the volatile vocalist of the hardcore rock group Agnostic Front, occasionally let his half-brother Freddy “Madball” Cricien belt vocals at Agnostic Front concerts, which baptized the titular frontman in the fires of skinhead rebellion and paved the way for the Madball side project to become a full-blown band, centralized around Cricien's gritty rasp and high-speed guitar riffs. The band's uncontrolled, uncensored tracks reverberate loudly on the band's latest album, Empire.