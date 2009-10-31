Made in Milwaukee/88Nine Halloween Bash

Great Lake Swimmers, a Toronto group that on their latest album, Lost Channels, colors pretty, indie-folk tunes with washes of R.E.M. and Low, headlines a night of music, fashion and art as part of 88Nine Radio Milwaukee’s second annual Halloween party at the Turner Hall Ballroom. Among the local bands performing are The Championship, Will Phalen and the Stereo Addicts and rapper Kid Millions, who is celebrating the release of his new album, Recession Proof Rap . Meanwhile, 14 visual artists will display their work and create live installations, while a 9 p.m. fashion show with DJ Why B spotlights local designers.