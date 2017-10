Made in Milwaukee returns to the Turner Hall Ballroom this weekend for a multimedia event to raise money for (fittingly enough) the preservation of the Turner Hall Ballroom. The bill features music from guitarist Evan Christian, indie-rockers The Celebrated Workingman, dance-rockers Codebreaker and members of the rap group The Rusty Ps with a fashion show, live video production, a break-dancing performance and live painting from local artists Dwellephant, Field Lehmann and CM Thiede.