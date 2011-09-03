Since it was conceived a decade ago to showcase talent from Milwaukee's many arts scenes at scattered events around the city, Made in Milwaukee has ballooned into a huge outdoor festival, drawing more than 10,000 people to Cathedral Square Park at its event last year. This year's lineup is even bigger. Among the attractions are an outdoor fashion show, a performance from the Friction Dance Company, free coffee tastings from four local roasters, a Milwauktoberfest beer tasting, a morning farmers' market and displays from more than 30 local artists and stands from 20 local businesses. That's all on top of a large music lineup that begins at noon and includes, among others, Tristan Royalty Squad, John the Savage, Group of The Altos and two groups marking album releases, The Wildbirds and The Celebrated Workingman.