Made in Milwaukee featuring the MIM Fashion Show & musical guests

Made in Milwaukee celebrates its 10th event showcasing the city’s treasures with its biggest gathering yet, a free daylong festival in Cathedral Square Park that begins with the East Town Farmers’ Market in the morning and ends with an 8:30 p.m. fashion show and 9 p.m. set from the soul-revival band Kings Go Forth. In between, there’s a coffee tasting, a kids’ fair, a local business fair, the Milwauktoberfest beer tasting, an art village with live painting and a full lineup of music that includes The Wildbirds, De La Buena and the Rusty Ps.