Made in Milwaukee: Rain Check

Since it was conceived a decade ago to showcase talent from Milwaukee's many arts scenes at scattered events around the city, Made in Milwaukee has ballooned into a huge outdoor festival, drawing more than 10,000 people to Cathedral Square Park for its event last year. This September's event fell on a rainy day, though, so the organization has put together this follow-up event. In addition to art and photography displays and live painting, there will be music from Group of the Altos, DJ Madhatter, John the Savage and others, as well as a performance from the Friction Dance Company.