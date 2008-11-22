Made in Milwaukee w/ Brother Ali

When Barack Obama claimed victory earlier this month, Brother Ali was the first rapper out the gate with a victory track, which was slightly ironic, given that a fury-eyed, Muslim rapper with an infamously angry single called “Uncle Sam Goddamn” is just about the last person the politically savvy president elect would want to align himself. Ali is so used to playing the outsider at this point, though, that he almost seems to prefer it, and aside from his labelmates Atmospherewith whom he shares producer Ant on his latest albumnobody channels alienation into party music the way he does. Ali shares an 8 p.m. “Made in Milwaukee”-sponsored bill tonight at the Turner Hall Ballroom with Milwaukee’s most visible rap group, The Rusty P’s, playing here with their original line-up, the old-school soul band Kings Go Forth and DJs from the No Request and Chalice in the Palace crews.