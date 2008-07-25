It’s gallery night. By now you know the drill: Galleries around the city, both large, small and utterly obscure, open their doors and feature special exhibitions and receptions. Coinciding with Gallery Night this quarter is Made in Milwaukee, an annual art and music event, held this year at Moct from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Artists like Field Lehmann, Kim Jacobson and Joy Harmon will display their latest works, while musicians like the Rusty Ps, 1956 and the No Requests DJs provide the music. Bay View’s fashion boutique Fashion Ninja puts on a fashion show at 10:30 p.m.