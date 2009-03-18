Madeleine Peyroux is one of the more elusive of the modern jazz singers. After releasing her 1996 Atlantic debut Dreamland , the singer disappeared from the spotlight for six years years, reportedly busking and shows much smaller than her major-label connections would usually afford. She worked up the nerve to return with 2004’s Careless Love , a career-making album that featured covers of Leonard Cohen and Elliott Smith tracks. With her Billy Holiday-ish voice, she continues to sweeten even the saddest of songs.