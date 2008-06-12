Although their appearance will do little to satisfy the jazz purists who grumble about the lack of pure, traditional jazz at Jazz in the Park, Madison’s logically named 10-piece ensemble MadiSalsa will certainly please the masses who just want to rumba (or mambo, or merengue, as the case may be). A staple at Latin-themed festivities, especially of the outdoor, summer variety, the group specializes in traditionals from Cuba, the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, but they also whip up their own Latin-jazz compositions. They play Jazz in the Park tonight at 6:30 p.m.