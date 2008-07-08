The Mae Shi and More

All grinding guitars, discount-Casio beats, disorganized clatter, disembodied blips and nasally call-and-response shouts, Los Angeles' The Mae Shi revel in their art school obnoxiousness, spinning it against the odds into hooky gold. Rising stars on the Internet, where their clever music videos give them a visual edge, they're touring behind this year's excellent album, HLLYH, and a tour-only DVD that includes footage of the band acting out scenes from HBO's “The Wire.” Openers abound tonight at the group's 8 p.m. Borg Ward show: Terrior Bute, Catacombs of Rome and Altamira are on the bill.