Though the members of Mae routinely deny their categorization as an alternative Christian-rock band, the themes of spiritual meaning and introspective reflection often emerge within the group’s work. On Singularity, the band’s first Capitol Records offering, the search for the ever-elusive connection between physical reality and spirituality remains a constant theme. The record finds the band taking listeners on a sort of spiritual journey, albeit a less interesting one, since the band has dropped some of the prog-rock sensibilities and sprightly synths that characterized their previous efforts. The group headlines a 7 p.m. show at the Turner Hall Ballroom.