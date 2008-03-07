Mafioso, a gorgeously shot black-and-white 1962 mafia film with a dark sense of humor, screens at the UWM Union Theatre at 7 and 9 p.m. tonight. The film follows a factory foreman who, after receiving a favor from the local don, is asked to perform a hit for mafia. As the slightly absurd plot suggests, Mafioso is lighter in tone than the mob movies that would followparticularly The Godfatherbut it’s still an interesting, early example of the genre that should appeal to film buffs (or “Sopranos” fans looking to get their mob fix in whatever form they can find).