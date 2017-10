To Maggi McCormick Gordon, quilts aren’t just decorative blankets; they’re historical artifacts, each one of them with a unique backstory. In her new book, American Folk Art Quilts, Gordon examines 25 quilts from the Wisconsin State Historical Society, sharing their history and, for those who are more interested in making quilts than reading about them, providing patterns and block layouts. Gordon talks about all things quilt tonight at 7 p.m. at Schwartz Bookshop’s Mequon location.