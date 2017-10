Swervedriver frontman Adam Franklin is dividing his time between a good four or five different bands these days, but he’s currently giving the biggest push to Magnetic Morning, his new moody rock ’n’ roll group with Interpol drummer Sam Fogarino. The group, which just released its new album A.M.this month, stops at the Cactus Club tonight for a 10 p.m. show with The Life and Times.