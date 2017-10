The Charles Allis Art Museum continues its series of classic, biographical films tonight with a 7:30 p.m. screening of the 1946 oddity Magnificent Doll, a rare period film staring Ginger Rogers. Rogers plays Dolley Madison, the Quaker torn between two powerful romantic interests: Aaron Burr and James Madison. [Spoiler alert: Dolley Madison’s last name gives viewers a decent idea of which one she’ll end up marrying.]